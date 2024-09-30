Rev. James Carlos Finch Obit

Rev. James Carlos Finch, age 84, passed from this life Friday, September 27, 2024 at Bonifay Nursing Home and Rehab Center. He was born in Washington County, Florida on February 7, 1940 to Brown Finch and Orene (Hicks) Finch. Carlos worked at DOT as a Heavy Equipment Operator and Supervisor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife; Linda Faye Rudd Finch, his brother; Ronnie B. Finch, his sister; Virginia Walsingham and his brother-in-law; Buddy Creamer. Carlos is survived by his son; Kevin Brown Finch, his daughter; Carla Ann Baxley, his sisters; Ruth Creamer and Faye Riley and husband Howard, his sister-in-law; Nancy Finch, 4 grandchildren; Catherine Anne Pace and husband Hunter, Timothy Patrick Marley and wife Stephanie, Morgan Lane Finch and Tate Finch, and 10 great grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held 10:00 A.M., Monday, September 30, 2024 at Christian Haven Church. Interment will follow in the Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4:00-6:00P.M., Sunday, September 29, 2024 at the church.

Brown Funeral Home and Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL are in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net