Retirement Gathering for Dan Miner Chipley City Administrator

On Friday morning, 01/05/2024, the Chipley City Administrator, office personal, and many of the city workers, council members, family members, and friends gathered to acknowledge, celebrate, and reminisce 38 years of service for the city. In that time Mr. Miner sampled many of the jobs offered by the city while also serving his country.

Mr. Miner received much praise and was quick to give it back to the council members, office and city workers, and the previous administrator Mr. Jim Morris. Mayor Tracy Andrews presented Mr. Miner with a plaque in appreciation of 38 years of service.