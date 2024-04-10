Regular School Board Meeting April 8, 2024

All items passed at the meeting.

The Board recognized the following:

Chipley High School Girls Weightlifters Recognition

Jaci Renfro was recognized for competing in the FHSAA State Championships for the 129 Weight Class for the Olympic list. Jaci took 3rd place lifting a total of 310 lbs, which qualifies her for the National USA Heavy Weightlifting Meet. She will compete in the FWF Florida State Championship in 3 weeks and then the USAW National Championship in June.

(Picture: Assistant Principal Jesse Carter, Coach Allison Rudd, Jaci Renfro, Superintendent Joseph Taylor)

Roulhac Middle School Softball District Champions

The RMS Team, 11-0, was recognized for winning the conference tournament for the first time since 2009.

(The Team Photo with Judge Colby Peel and Superintendent Taylor)

Fitzhugh & Essie D. Carter Education Foundation Grants Award

The Foundation awards funds to Vernon and Chipley High Schools each year based on the trust fund’s annual earnings. This year, the Foundation Committee members Mr. Gary Clark and Judge Colby Peel awarded $50,000 to Vernon High School and $30,000 to Chipley High School.

(Picture: Judge Colby Peel, Gary Clark, CHS AP Jesse Carter, VHS Principal Ellen Grainger, School Board Member Dr. Lou Cleveland and Superintendent Joseph Taylor)

Recognition of WAVE Special Olympics Area Games

WAVE Athletes were recognized for participating in the Special Olympics Area Games held at Navarre High School. The ribbons earned by each athlete are as follows:

Track and Field Events

Cody Baker: 2nd Place in the Tennis Ball Throw

Cody Baker: 1st Place in the 50m Walk

Miranda Otto: 1st Place in the Softball Throw

Miranda Otto: 1st Place in the 100m Walk

Individual Basketball Skills :

Zay’Driohn Hudson: 1st Place

Mason Williamson: 1st Place

Jason Smith: 2nd Place

(Picture: Asst. Coach Karen Powell, Coach Amos Spires, Mirando Otto, Cody Baker, Jason Smith, TOSA Brenda Basnaw, Superintendent Joseph Taylor)

Recognition of SeaPerch Winners

Vernon Middle School Team Megalodons was recognized for their third-place finish in the Regional SeaPerch Competition:

Cassie Thompson, Kylie Harrison, Aubrey Wood, Troy Rackley, teacher/sponsor, Malachi Brown, Adrian Salazar

(The Group Picture in the position of the names above) or

(Picture at the meeting: Teacher/Sponsor Troy Rackley, Cassie Thompson, Superintendent Joseph Taylor)

Recognition of Justin Yates, Mechanic

Justin Yates, the school district’s new mechanic in Vernon, was recognized for his heroic and quick actions that aided in rescuing a family from their burning home.

(Picture: Transportation Specialist Dawn Spooner, Justin Yates, Superintendent Joseph Taylor)

United Way of NWF Presentation

United Way granted the District $2000 in funding for clothing for our WCSD children who are experiencing economic hardship. Gift card increments of $25 were presented by United Way’s Representative Brittany Tucker.

(Picture: Director of Federal Grants Jiranda White, WCSD Social Worker Angelina Bell, Superintendent Joseph Taylor, United Way Rep. Brittany Tucker).