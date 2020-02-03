Register obit

Martha Sue Wells Register, age 90 of Marianna, went home to be with the Lord on February 1, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Martha was born on May 17, 1929 in Holmes County, Florida to James and Lizzie Watford Wells. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Martha worked in the Jackson County School System as a Teacher’s Aide and attended the First Baptist Church of Marianna.

She was preceded in death by her parents: James and Lizzie Wells; husband: Ambrose Milton Register; son: James Register; two sisters: Jeanette Berry, Inez Galloway, Lynette Crutchfield and Francis Kirkland; brothers: Alfred Wells, Malcom Wells, and Billy Wells; granddaughter: Ashlie Tyus.

She is survived by her sons: Larry Hugh Register (Linda Kent) of Columbia, South Carolina, Roger Dale Register (Debbie) of Pensacola, Florida, Paul Douglas Register (Sandra) of Marianna, Florida; daughter: Dianna Kosciw of Tampa, Florida and Dennis Kosciw of Marianna, Florida; sister: Louise McGowan of Esto, Florida; daughter in law: Helen Register of Pensacola, Florida; grandchildren: Justin Register, Eric Register, Arin Register Tharp, Janna Register Martin, Jonathan Register, Kaitlyn Kosciw; great grandchildren: Allyson Cannady, Dylan Tyus, Grayson Tharp, Ethan McBride, and Shelby Martin; great great grandchild: Jayden Cannady; special friend: Billy Retherford of Marianna, Florida.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida. Interment will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the First Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida.