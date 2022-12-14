Reginald McGinty Obit

Reginald Wayne McGinty, 73 of Alford, passed from this life on December 13, 2022 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

Reginald was born on January 22, 1949 in Coffee Springs, Alabama to Oscar Herman McGinty and Mildred Whitehead. He was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was of the Christian Faith. Reginald enjoyed the outdoors, was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved watching Nascar and his favorite driver, Jeff Gordon. He was no stranger to hard work, as he was a former Arborist and Truck Driver. Of all his greatest accomplishments his family brought him the greatest pride and he loved them dearly. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Dennis McGinty, Bo McGinty, Donald McGinty.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Margaret McGinty of Alford, Florida; sons: Danny McGinty and wife Amy of Cottondale, Florida, Greg McGinty and wife Kisha of Cottondale, Florida; daughters: Regina Lewis and husband Scotty of Marianna, Florida, Patty McGinty of Cottondale, Florida; sister: Sandra Hughes of Alford, Florida; grandchildren: Christina McGinty, CJ Smith Jr. and wife Jolene, Eric Smith, Tyler Smith Siarra DeBose and husband LaDarius, Lindsay Erbacher, Scotlynn Lewis, Morgan McGinty, Jersie McGinty; Dawson Barnes, Justin Barnes, Breanna Lewis; great grandchildren: Kynsleigh DeBose, RK Benefield, Zaxton Baker; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

Funeral service will be held 2PM Friday, December 16, 2022 at Cottondale First Assembly of God Church in Cottondale, Florida with Bro. Derrick Powell officiating. Interment will follow in Cottondale First Assembly of God Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 12:30-2PM at Cottondale First Assembly of God Church.