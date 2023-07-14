Reginald Curry Simmons Obit

Hacoda, Alabama mourns the loss of one of its own, Reginald Curry Simmons, who passed away on July 10th, leaving behind a legacy of service, compassion, and unwavering love for his family. Born in Hacoda in 1937, Reginald was the epitome of a true gentleman, impacting the lives of those around him through his profession as a pharmacist, as a Sergeant in the Florida National Guard, and in many capacities with the United Methodist Church.

Regie’s career aspirations emerged at an early age as he made weekly drugstore trips with his father to pick up medication for his younger brother Steve. He attended Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn University) where he proudly graduated in 1960 with a degree in Pharmacy. Equipped with the knowledge and skills to embark on a remarkable career that would span an impressive 45 years, Regie held a lifelong love for Auburn, and it forever played a role in his life.

In beginning his professional career, providence led Regie to Chipley, Florida, where he would meet the love of his life, Patricia (Patsy) Pitts. Their meeting was serendipitous, and their bond would endure for an incredible 59 years of marriage. Their love was a testament to the power of devotion, resilience, and unwavering commitment, inspiring all who had the privilege of witnessing their deep connection.

His commitment to service and the well-being of his community set him apart as a trusted pharmacist, providing invaluable guidance and care to countless individuals seeking his expertise. Following a move to Quincy Florida, Regie’s entrepreneurial spirit, learned from his father and mother Hilson and Ernestine Simmons in their family store in Hacoda, led Regie and Patsy to open the Plaza Shop & Save drugstore and dutifully serve that community of over 15 years.

Upon retiring from his distinguished career, Reginald embarked on a new chapter of his life, filled with adventure and exploration. He and Patsy indulged their passion for travel, traversing the landscapes of Europe and North America creating countless memories and forging lasting friendships along the way. Nothing, however, was more special to him than watching a sunset from their home on Crystal Lake.

As a father, Reginald was a beacon of wisdom and support to his two children, Tracey and Todd. He poured his heart and soul into raising them, instilling in them the values of hard work, kindness, and perseverance. Reginald’s dedication as a father was unparalleled, and he took great pride in their accomplishments and the individuals they had become. He is also survived by his son Todd’s wife, Nancy, and their two sons, Scott (Jennifer) and Jack (Ciara), who brought immeasurable joy to Regie’s life. He embraced the role of doting grandfather with open arms, cherishing every moment spent with his grandsons and with great-granddaughters Madison (Adam), Peyton and Auburn and great-great-grandsons Connor, Julyan and Nolan.

In the circle of family, Reginald found solace and unwavering support. He and younger brother, Steve shared a lifelong bond that withstood the test of time. Together, they navigated life’s joys and challenges, offering each other a steadfast shoulder to lean on. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, countless cherished cousins, and in-laws that he dearly loved.

Beyond his professional and familial responsibilities, Regie embraced his faith as a guiding light throughout his journey. His devotion to God and his church community served as a source of strength and inspiration. Regie’s commitment to living a life rooted in service and love was a testament to his deep-rooted values and had a profound impact on his community. Known for his generosity and willingness to lend a helping hand, he was an active participant in various charitable endeavors, always striving to make a positive difference in the lives of those less fortunate. His selflessness was a testament to his character, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those he touched.

Regie’s passing leaves a void in the lives of those who knew him best. His warm smile, twinkling eye, compassionate nature, and genuine interest in others will be greatly missed. However, his memory will forever serve as a reminder of the incredible legacy he leaves behind. Let us honor his memory by embracing the values he held dear. In doing so, we continue his remarkable legacy, ensuring that the impact of his life resonates for generations to come.

A memorial service will be held at the Hacoda Baptist Church in Hacoda, Alabama on July 28th at 10AM CT, visitation at 9AM CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Corner Creek Cemetery Fund, 4357 County Rd 10 Samson, AL 36477.

