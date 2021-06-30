Recognition of Road Ranger

Bay County, Florida – Today, the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Transportation, and Autobase Corp took time to recognize Road Ranger Eric Wittmann with a “Distinguished Safety Partner Award” at the Florida Highway Patrol, Troop A Station in Panama City.

While at a crash scene with roadblock and injury, Road Ranger Eric responded and assisted not only with scene safety but also with pushing a section of the crashed vehicle out of the roadway. CVE Trooper Golden sent an email to Arterial Operations Manager David Roark with the Florida Department of Transportation saying, “Eric has assisted me at several scenes……. He has a high level of professionalism and a want to help demeanor…… Eric performed at this specific scene, well above the standard while displaying a high level of situational awareness….. I would like to express my gratitude for Eric, and I hope he is recognized as an asset to the Road Ranger Program”.

Major Fast, Troop A Commander, personally thanked Eric for the service he continues to provide and also offered his gratitude to the entire program.

Pictured below: CVE Trooper Golden, Road Ranger Eric Wittman, Arterial Operations Manager David Roark, Autobase Corp Johnathan Wilkes, Freeway Operations Manager Greg Reynolds, and Major Fast.