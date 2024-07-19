MUSEUM GETTING READY FOR THE POSSUM FEST

Recently Cindy Simonson, President of the Wausau Garden Club, delivered a new supply of The Possum Cookbook: American’s Amazing Marsupials and Dozens of Ways to Cook Them by E. W. Carswell to the Washington County Historical Society. The books arrived just in time for Wausau’s 55th Annual Fun Day & Possum Festival which will be held in Wausau on August 2nd and 3rd.

Director Dorothy Odom stated, “We have a hard time keep these in stock at the museum store! The cookbook is a collection of interesting stories, historical tidbits, and, yes, recipes for wild possum. We’ve also stocked our store with plush possums of assorted sizes and some canned Possum & Taters for anyone looking for a few mementos of a visit to the Possum Fest.”

The History Museum is located at 685 7th Street (the train depot) in downtown Chipley and is open on Fridays from 9AM until 1PM, and on most Saturday days from 10AM until Noon. In addition to the Possum Cookbook, the museum also has a variety of books on local history, local haunts, and local mischief. Drop by for a visit and check out our collections, maybe pick up a possum or two!