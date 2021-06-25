RCWF to meet July 6

Larry Basford, State Attorney for Florida’s 14th Judicial Circuit, will be the featured speaker at the July monthly meeting of the Republican Club of West Florida (RCWF) on Tuesday, July 6 at 12:25 A.M. at Jim’s Buffet & Grill in Marianna.

Basford will discuss current and upcoming legal activities impacting the state and our judicial district. The 14th Judicial Circuit consists of approximately 120 employees including assistant state attorneys, investigators, support staff, victim advocates and administrative personnel. Their activities include prosecutorial criminal casework, legal research, taking depositions, and interviewing of witnesses, victims and other parties to ascertain facts of the cases for prosecution. The 14th Judicial Circuit includes Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington counties.

The event will begin with a Dutch treat lunch at Noon. The program will begin promptly at 12:25.

“State Attorney Basford has the heavy responsibility to uphold the public’s trust in the pursuit of justice and the enforcement of the law. Mr. Basford will answer questions from the audience following his presentation,” said Dr. David Bouvin, president of the RCWF.