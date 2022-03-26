Ray Windham Obit

Ray Windham, 66 of Graceville, went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Ray was born on February 23, 1956 in Panama City, Florida to Grady and Mearlene Windham. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, he served in the Army National Guard for 19 years retiring as First Lieutenant and was the “main man” at Lilypad Adventures in Campbellton FL. Ray had a generous heart and loved others passionately. He had the special gift of seeing the good in others and he never missed an opportunity to help those who were in need. His wit and personality made people gravitate to him, which in turn led to numerous lifelong friends whom he loved dearly. Ray loved spending his time outdoors hunting and fishing, as well as introducing others to God’s wonderful creations. His greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren, and he always said that if he’d known grandchildren were this fun he would have had them first! He will be sorely missed his loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Grady and Mearlene Windham; brother: Rex Windham.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Cat Windham of Graceville, Florida; son: Jason Windham and wife Tara of Chipley, Florida; daughter: Sunshine Speers and husband Anthony of Chipley, Florida; brother by choice: Steve Smith of Marianna, Florida; special nephews: Todd Powell of Pensacola, Florida and Randy Jenkins of Compass Lake, Florida; grandchildren: Hunter Windham and wife Alex, Haylie Windham and fiancé Daniel, Hanah Speers, and Gracie Speers aka Henry. And a host of nieces and nephews

A graveside funeral service will be held 10AM Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at City of Alford Cemetery in Alford, Florida with Randy Kent and Jim Bass officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8PM Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Lilypad Adventures New Lodge, 3150 Highway 2, Campbellton, Florida 32426.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kristin Owens APRN and Emerald Coast Hospice for their care and compassion during this most difficult time