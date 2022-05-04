Ramona Gay Phillips Obit

Ramona Gay Phillips, 54 of Vernon, FL, went home to be with the Lord on April 28, 2022.

Ramona was born on August 31, 1967, in Panama City Florida to Floyd E. Gay and Ida Mae McKinney. She was raised in Ebro, Florida. She spent her career in the Road Construction industry and finished her career as a caregiver. Ramona was a jokester and she loved to make people laugh. She was the life of the party. She loved spending time with her kid’s, grandkids, great grandkids, family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Floyd E. Gay Sr. and Ida Mae McKinney; siblings:, Floyd E Gay Jr., Lois Gay Lamb, Tommy Gay, Mary F. Molinaro, John Wayne Gay, Linda F. Barfield ; great granddaughter: Raven Willis.

She is survived by her children, Amanda Holley and (Jammy) of Vernon Fl., M.J. Locklear and (Shanon)of Blairsville, GA., and Virginia Locklear of Wausau Fl. Grandkids: Caedon, Chasity (Chat Rat) (Hunter) Tyler (Bubba) Dillon(D) Calyn (Pink Momma) Kendall (Peanut) Nathan (Nate) Syvanna, Sara, Cynthia, PJ. Great grandkids, Kolton, and Camden.

Siblings, George W Gay Bruce Fl., Helen Nowlin (Joe) Westville FL., Patricia Aufenthie, Bruce FL., Marie Pettis Chipley FL., Joann Hare Bruce FL., Betty Pruett (Johnny) Ponce De Loen FL. , Stevie Gay Vernon FL. Barbara Williams Vernon FL. , numerous nieces and nephews. Companion Wilson B. Bell (Bug).

She had many friends threw out the community including Dr. Peterson and Wife Bridgette, The Bell Family, The Brown Family, The Potter Family, and The Smith Family.

Pall Bearers and Honorary pall bearers are M.J. Locklear, Jammy Jones, Caedon Willis, Tyler Jones, Dillon Jones, Dillon Jones, Nathan Locklear, Billy Jones, Hunter Weeks, Jacob Carrol, and Reid Hammack.

Services will be held at The Sanctuary Assembly of God Church in Ebro FL. on Friday May 6th viewing will be at 2:00 pm with funeral at 3:00 pm with Pastor Donald Dubose officiating. Graveside services will follow at the Ebro Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing

Just so y’all remember, “I’m the baby, y’all got to love me”.