Ralph Ernest Wheeler, age 87, of Washington County, FL, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at his home.

Ralph was born in Rockford, IL, to the late Earl E. and Sylvia Wheeler. He graduated from Beloit High School in Beloit, Wisconsin before enlisting in the United States Army where he served for several years. Following his term of service, Ralph attended Aiken Technical College where he received his AA in Electrical Engineering in 1978.

Ralph loved spending time with his family and woodworking, with his specialty in making bird houses. Ralph gave his life to Christ at a young age and was a deacon for over 50 years at various churches. For 17 of those years, he was a deacon at First Baptist Church in Chipley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ruth Wheeler, Rita Shannonbrook and Debbie Wheeler.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice Wheeler; son, Tim Wheeler and wife, Nora of Middleberg, FL; daughter, Jackie Hale and husband, Greg of Orange Park, FL; sisters, Ester Evans of Washington State and Nancy Ramquist of Oregon; grandchildren, Sarah Jane Cox and husband, Dan of Long Beach, CA, Kenneth Wheeler and wife, Lindsey of Melbourne Beach, FL; great grandchildren, Ella Meadow Wheeler and River and Forest Cox; cousin, Gary Wheeler; niece and caretaker, Kathy Nelson Roberts and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services for Ralph will be 2 P.M. Saturday, July 1, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Chipley with Reverend Mike Orr officiating. Interment will follow in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 1 P.M. until the time of service at the church.

If you wish, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Chipley Building Fund.

The family would like to thank Jasper, Kim, Eli and Sheila with Emerald Coast Hospice for their exceptional care, love and support during this difficult time.

