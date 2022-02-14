Raff Samuel Corbin Obit

Raff Samuel Corbin, age 70, of Cottondale, FL, passed from this life on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Southeast Medical Center. He was born on August 26, 1951 in Washington County, FL to the late Clyde Corbin and Dorothy (Jones) Corbin.

Raff is a lifelong resident of the Washington County area. He served in the United States Army and worked road construction until his retirement.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Sheila Faye Corbin, one son, Kenny Corbin and his sister, Teresa Ratcliff.

Survivors include, two sons, Jeremy Corbin and wife Cortney of Chipley, FL, Allen Corbin and wife Nicole of Rehobeth, AL, one daughter, Melissa Shelton and husband Chris of Severville, TN, one step daughter, Amanda Taylor of Cottondale, FL, one brother, Donnie Corbin of Cottondale, FL, one sister, Janice Nelson and husband Dick of Pensacola, FL, seven grandchildren, Harper Corbin, Jace Corbin, Jillian Whitehead, Landon Corbin, Shad Shelton, Trey Shelton and Sydni Shelton.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home from 2:00-3:00 P.M. Following visitation there will be a Private Graveside Service.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net