Prescott obit

James Addison Prescott, age 86 of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on May 20, 2021 at his residence.

Addison was born on April 16, 1935 in Chipley, Florida to Hubert Addison Prescott and Annie Lucille Watford Prescott. A lifelong resident of Chipley, Addison served in the National Guard and was employed by The State of Florida at the Department of Transportation as an engineer for over 32 years. Addison was a devoted church member at Holmes Creek Baptist Church for 68 years and he proudly proclaimed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Hubert Addison and Annie Lucille Prescott; sisters: Joan Prescott Chance (Roy), Juanita Prescott, Betty Sue Prescott Huckaby (John).

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years: Ann Cope Prescott of Chipley, FL; son: Leslie A. Prescott (Carolyn) of Chipley, FL; daughter: Julie Prescott Bush (Mike) of Graceville, FL; brothers: Gus Prescott of Chipley, FL, Edward Prescott (Wava) of Chipley, FL; grandchildren: Susan Neel (Herschel), Jamie Shiver (Jennifer), Jennifer Bennett (Michael), Jessica Richardson (Zachary), Julie Davis (Doug), Travis Prescott; great-grandchildren: Isabella Bennett, John Bennett, Kraydan Richardson, Anslie Richardson, Adley Richardson, Avlee Richardson, Camilla Davis, Dawson Davis, Rylie Smith, Beau Shiver.

Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Holmes Creek Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Bro. Doug Hogg officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church. Holmes Creek Baptist Church: 335 Cope Road, Chipley, Florida 32428.