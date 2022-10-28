PR FDOT Received Award from FFGC

WILDFLOWER AWARD PRESENTED TO FDOT DISTRICT III

At the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc. District II Meeting in Sneads, Florida, the 2022 Ella P. Woods Honorable Mention Paths of Sunshine Award was awarded to the Florida Department of Transportation DIstrict III. The certificate was presented by FFGC President Margorie Herndon to Chipley Garden Club Vice President Ri McGlamery who accepted on behalf of FDOT.

This week the certificate was delivered to FDOT District Landscape Project Manager Dustie Moss by Chipley Garden Club President Gail Exum, Wildflower Chair Glenda Wilson, and Vice President Ri McGlamery. The certificate is in recognition of planting native and non-native wildflower and creating a pollinator habitat for the Monarch butterflies and other pollinators. If you’ve been on I-10 when the wildflowers are in bloom, you will agree that FDOT has earned the certificate!