Pippin obit

Reed Pippin passed away Saturday, 28 November 2020 at Gulf Coast Community Hospital, Panama City, FL.

Reed was born and raised in Panama City FL, attending school at Callaway Elementary, Everitt Middle School, then Rutherford HS. After High School Reed worked as a meat cutter for several years at Winn Dixie. He could pretty much cut up anything even before going to work as meat cutter. His dad, Ronnel Pippin, taught both he and his brother Ronnie at a young age how to dress most anything, squirrel, rabbits, deer, etc.

After Reed lost his father to Leukemia ten yrs ago he moved to the old farm place in Graceville, FL where he could enjoy the outdoors. The great outdoors was Reeds favorite place to be, hunting, fishing, and taking care of his dogs, his best friends. He also loved raising chickens, birds/parakeets, quail, baby goats, calves, anything if it meant he could be outside. He loved nature!

Reed was preceded in death by his brother Wesley Pippin, his mother Patricia “Patsy” Williams Pippin, his father Ronnel E Pippin, his grandfather Pastor RE Pippin, grandfather Earlston Williams, and grandmother Loreen Williams.

He is survived by his wife Cris Pippin, stepdaughter Alexis Carter, and stepson TJ Parks, stepmother Penny Pippin Lindsay, brother Ronnie L Pippin, step-brother John Zemlin, step-sister Stephanie Jowers, and grandmother Pastor Elouise Pippin as well as lots of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at James & Lipford Funeral Home Chapel, 5390 Cotton St, Graceville, FL, this Friday evening, 4 Dec 2020. The visitation of family and friends will be from 5-6pm, with service to follow by Pastor Dale Worley.

We ask that everyone in attendance please wear a mask! If you don’t have one you will be provided one at the door. Thank you!

If you would like to contribute anything we know Reed would love for you to make a donation to the animal shelter of your choice.