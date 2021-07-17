Pickels obit

Gary Pickels, age 56, of Malone, Florida, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Southeast Health, while surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was born on July 28, 1964 to Carl “Biggie” and Elmarie Pickels of Charleston, South Carolina. He served his country in the United States Air Force for a total of seven years. Gary was employed with Terminix for 19 years in numerous roles, most recently as a Claims Adjuster. He was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church in Malone and loved his church family dearly. Gary enjoyed any time spent with his family, especially the gatherings and fish fries at the Forks of the Creek, the many Pickels’ family reunions he attended where he loved listening to his family play their guitars and sing, hunting and fishing with his sons and other family and friends; including many trips to Virginia where he hunted and spent time with his Virginia family, and spending time with his four adoring grandchildren who love him dearly.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Carl “Biggie” Pickels. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Dan and Lonice Gray and Sidney and Mattie Pickels.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 34 years, Terry; his mother, Elmarie Pickels; two sons, Travis Pickels and wife, Hannah of Malone and Thomas Pickels and wife, Lauren of Lynn Haven; four grandchildren, Allie and Wyatt Pickels of Malone, and Jayse and Gracelynn Pickels of Lynn Haven; his siblings, Mike Pickels and wife, Heidi of Forks of the Creek, Vicky Hensley of Ruskin, FL, Rhonda Kelley and husband, Vaughn of Ellijay, GA and Rorri North and husband, Robert of Box Springs, GA; numerous nieces and nephews who held a special place in his heart; as well as numerous special friends.

Funeral services for Gary will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Friendship Baptist Church in Malone, FL, with Reverends Gary French, Danny Sumerlin, Leroy Kelley, and Van Clack officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Friendship Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in memory of Gary Pickels to Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund at 5507 Friendship Church Road, Malone, FL 32445.