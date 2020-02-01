Peacock obit

Sherry Elaine Mannon Peacock, 71, of Alford, after a lengthy illness, has gone to her sweet home in heaven. Sherry was born April 26, 1948, in Manchester, Tenn. to Bernard Woodie Mannon and Anna Juanita Cheney Mannon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Donnie; infant sister, Janet; brother, Jerry Namon Mannon. Also, special brothers and sisters, Earl (Nita), Curtis (Tootsie), Ewell (Carolyn) and Kathleen.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Donnie Peacock; son, Donnie Peacock II (Ginger); daughter, Shelaine Nix; two granddaughters, Brooke Peacock and Emily Brianna Davis; four grandsons, Connor Peacock. Zander Nix, Tanner Nix and Spencer Nix; a host of loving nephews and nieces; Also, special brothers and sisters, Gene (Roberta), Billy (Shirley), Janice (Millard), Mary Frances and Sheila.

​Sherry lived in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, before moving to Marianna in 1964. She was an RN who loved her patients, many, who fondly remember her talent for lifting their spirits through telling humorous jokes and making their day brighter. She treasured her relationship with Jesus and with her family, above all things. She is a gift to heaven and will be deeply missed by all of us still waiting for that day.

​Special word of thanks and appreciation to all the wonderful folks at Emerald Coast Hospice in Marianna for the love and care they have given us.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Alford Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Alford Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.