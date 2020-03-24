Peacock obit

Mrs. Iris L. Peacock (Cumbie) passed from this life on March 17, 2020.

Iris was born on April 24, 1939 in Plant City, FL to the late Daniel and Luverne Cumbie.

She is also preceded in death by her husband: Fred L. Peacock; daughter Melanie Branch; siblings: Odice Cumbie, Edna Peacock, Ovida Bell, Doyle Cumbie.

She is survived by her son: Derek K. Peacock (Tonya); three grandchildren: Brianna Peacock Irizarry, Stephen Branch, Brittany Branch; two great-grandchildren: Mason and Elijah; sister: Ouida Jones.

Private family services will be held with interment at Shiloh Baptist cemetery in Chipley, Florida, in consideration of community health and safety of the public. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to: Hartford Baptist Church, 105 East Burch St. Hartford, AL. 36344.