Pauline Hollon Joiner Obit

Pauline Hollon Joiner, age 95 of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 21, 1927 in Houston County Alabama to the late James Lucious Hollon and Lennis (Varnum) Hollon.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Boyd Joiner and a great granddaughter Gillian Nicole Guettler as well as her parents and six siblings.

Survivors include her daughters Mildred Ellen Joiner (Sister), Dorothy Joiner Gilbert (Wade), and son Steve Allen Joiner, all of Chipley, Florida. She was blessed with two grandsons, Justin (Summer) Guettler of Chipley, FL and Nicolas (Sheena) Guettler of Ponce de Leon, FL. God also showered her with four great grandchildren, Athan, Levi, Addison and Joiner Guettler who were the light or her life.

Pauline graduated from Washington County High School in Chipley Florida in 1945. She married the love of her life Boyd Joiner and they began their life in Chipley creating a beautiful family. Pauline was an amazing woman who cared for her children and the community. Her true passion was flowers and the beauty of nature. Pauline was of the Pentecostal faith and a member of Faith Covenant Fellowship Church and was an active member. She was the epitome of a true Matriarch and her legacy will live on with her children, family and anyone who was blessed to know her.

Family will receive friends for Visitation on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home from 10:00-11:00 A.M. A Graveside Service will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Reverend Cloys Joiner will be officiating.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net