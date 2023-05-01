Paul Croft Obit

Paul Croft was born on April 30, 1941 in Jackson County, Florida. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 29, 2023, just one day shy of his 82nd birthday.

He was employed by the Florida Department of Transportation where he was a supervisor in the Maintenance Department for 41 years until his retirement in 2003. He was an avid outdoorsman who was passionate about training horses, hunting, farming, and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Clydie Mae Croft; a son, Michael (Peggy) of Chipley, Florida; a daughter, Debra (Gary) of Spanish Fort, Alabama; and a sister, Mary Helen Holloway (Joey) of Snellville, Georgia; eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. He was also the beloved “Uncle Tom” to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will held 11AM Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Oakie Ridge Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida. Interment will follow in Oakie Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.