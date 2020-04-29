Patrick obit

Ret. SFC James Lorenzo Patrick, of Columbus, Georgia, answered the call of his Lord & Savior on April 23, 2020. He was 50 years old and a native of Chipley & Panama City, Florida.

“Renzo”, as he was affectionately known, was born on August 25, 1969 to Vernita Williams and Jimmie D. Patrick. Being raised in a Christian home, he developed a relationship with Christ at an early age and accepted him as his Lord & Savior. Living a God-fearing life, he became connected with the New Birth Outreach Ministries, Columbus, Georgia, under the guidance and leadership of Pastor Carlos Coleman. James was a man of honor and commitment which made the decision for him to serve his country irrefutable. He served his country diligently in the U.S. Army and after 26 years of service, he retired in the ranking of Sergeant First Class.

Those left to continue in his legacy are four (4) beloved children: Makayla Patrick of Panama City, Florida, Cameron Patrick, Christian Patrick, and Caleb Patrick, all of Columbus, Georgia; four (4) beautiful grandchildren; his adored mother: Missionary Vernita Patrick of Panama City, Florida; five (5) loving siblings: Camille (Kenny) Brown of Newport News, Virginia, Jamar (Brittany) Patrick of Wewahitchka, Florida, Derrick (Dorcas) Patrick, Desmond Patrick, and Dione Patrick, all of Panama City, Florida; three (3) respected uncles: James Wilson of Chipley, Florida, James Williams, Sr., of Augusta, Georgia, and Cornelius Jackson of Naples, Florida; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends.

A Service of Celebration honoring the Life & Legacy of Ret. SFC Patrick will be held privately. He will be laid to rest in the Northside Cemetery of Chipley, Florida.

There will be a public walk-through only viewing on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 6-8 PM CST, at Cooper Funeral Home, Chipley, Florida. In consideration of public health and safety concern, the Patrick family requests no visitors at the family residence.