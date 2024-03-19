Patricia J. Smith Obit

Patricia J. Smith, age 74, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Monday, March 18, 2024 at her home. She was born on August 17, 1949 in Detroit, MI to the late Thomas Brown Jr. and Judy (Dout) Brown.

Patricia moved to the Chipley area in 1971 with her husband James H. Smith. From 1985-2015 they were the Owners and Operators of High Plumbing here in Chipley. Pat was a strong, independent and driven woman. Prior to being the brains behind High Plumbing, for decades her and James trained horses and ran Smith’s Mini Ranch.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband, James H. Smith and one son, David Smith. Survivors include, one son, Jamey Smith and wife Sherry of Chipley, FL, two

granddaughters, Emily Smith of New Brockton, AL, Bryanna Skerritt, and one great granddaughter, Mavery Faulk. She is also survived by his niece, Connie Parmer of Cairo, GA, two great nephews, Thomas and Tyler Farrar of Cairo, GA and numerous other great nieces and nephews.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net