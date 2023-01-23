Pastor Tin Sanders Obit

Pastor Tim Sanders, 53 passed into eternal life with Jesus on January 21, 2023.

He gave his life to Christ when he was 15 years old, and the Lord called and gifted him with the burden to preach the Gospel. He was given the precious congregation of Faith Baptist Church, Marianna, to teach and guide in 2000 where he remained as Pastor for 23 years. Many were saved and grew in faith and the knowledge of the Lord under his loving ministry.

He was preceded in death by his mother Sheila Oxendine, step- mother Pam Sanders and sister Tonya Johnson.

He is survived and adored by his father, Doug Sanders and step- father Gary Oxendine; his devoted wife Heather; his children Jessica Holland (Jason), Joshua Sanders (Lindsey), Jodie Sanders (fiance Hayden Parker), Max Saun and Joyelle Saun; four treasured grandchildren; brothers Garrett Sanders and Jamie Oxendine; sisters Mindy Desherlia (Zach), Kristy Sanders and Kimberly Christian (Ranburn); and loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be 10 AM Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Faith Baptist Church with Pastor Billy Cashwell of Benson Grove Baptist Church, North Carolina officiating. Interment will follow at the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Cottondale with arrangements entrusted to Obert Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the church one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Faith Baptist Church for the Missionary Support Fund.