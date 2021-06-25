Parsons obit

Jean Louis Parsons, 78, of Chipley, passed away on June 24, 2021 at his daughter’s residence surrounded by his loving family.

Jean was born on May 16, 1943 in Orange, New Jersey, to Jean Louis Parsons and Marian Wood Parsons. He loved woodworking, was a good sketch artist and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Bonifay, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean Louis and Marian Parsons.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Judith Elaine Parsons of Chipley, Florida; sons: Dana J. Franklin and wife Lori of Chipley, Florida, Richard G. Franklin and wife Gayle of Sevierville, Tennessee; daughters: Dena Marie Wright of New Jersey, Patty Benton of Westville, Florida, Terisa Hayes and husband Derek of Chipley, Florida; brother: Wayne Parsons and wife Jackie of Springfield, Illinois; sister: Debbie Koval of Iowa; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 1PM Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Bonifay, Florida, with Bishop Barry Mongoven officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Bonifay, Florida.