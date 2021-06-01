Elizabeth “Libby” Reynolds Pape, age 80, passed from this life Thursday, May 27, 2021 at her home.

She was born in Chipley, FL, on April 15, 1941 to CJ Luke and Letha Evelyn (Temples) Reynolds.

Libby is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Pape; and her sister, Evelyn Bylsma.

She is survived by her two sons: Chilton Pape and wife Mary of Bonifay, FL, and Don Pape, Jr. of Panama City, FL; her brother, Sonny Davis and wife Ann of Chipley, FL; her two sisters: Arlene Shaw and husband AV of Jacksonville, FL, and Lola Carlile of Chipley, FL; and three grandchildren: Chilton, Jr., Kenneth Pape, and Ashley Pape.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL, is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.