Albert A. Panichella, 84, of Marianna, Florida, died Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Dothan, Alabama.

Formerly of Greensburg, PA, Albert had lived in Marianna for 16 years.

He is survived by his wife, Lucille; two sons, Mark and Jon; one daughter, Lisa and one granddaughter, Angela.

A funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM, Monday, June 21, 2021 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church with Father Phillip Fortin officiating.