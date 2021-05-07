“Melons and Music are Back” for the 65th Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival that will take place on June 25th & 26th in Chipley, Florida. This year’s FREE concert at Jim Trawick Park on Friday, June 25th features country music stars Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, Andy Griggs and Jamie O’Neal. This event is family friendly, with festival style seating.

Festival Chairman Judge Colby Peel said, “The Covid-19 Pandemic was a blow to all of us this past year, and the festival was canceled for the first time since it started in 1956. People are excited to get back to some sense of normalcy. We are pleased to be back and stronger than ever. Our community has embraced this event for more than sixty years, and this festival’s success can be attributed to the sponsors, volunteers, participants and everyone who attends. Seeing families come out and watch quality entertainment and enjoy numerous activities at no cost makes everything we do worthwhile.”

The event continues Saturday, June 26th with a Pancake Breakfast, 5K Hot Trot, Watermelon Parade, Classic Car Show, Big Watermelon Auction, arts, crafts and food vendors.

Nashville songwriters Wendell Mobley and Lee Thomas Miller will be performing numerous number one hits that they have written for stars like Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Jamey Johnson, Jason Aldean and others on the stage of the Washington County Agricultural Center at 1:30p.m on Saturday.

We invite everyone to come out and support this great event in our community. For more information please visit: www.panhandlewatermelon.com or visit us on Facebook or Instagram.