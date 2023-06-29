Pamela Fuston Obit

Pam Fuston, 64, left this world surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Pam was proceeded in death by her father John George and her mother, Betty George.

Pam was survived by her brother, Michael (Jill) George, her 3 children, Tira (David) Dean, John (Tara) Poole, and Emily Fuston, also 6 grandchildren, Michelle (Jonathan) Gilbert, Shelby Fuston-Dean, Ryan Foster , Shayna Poole, Skyla Poole , Sadie Poole and 1 great grandchild Lena Gilbert. Several nieces and nephews along with a very large extended family.

Pam’s family is planning a memorial service for the end of July and will post the details at a later time. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.