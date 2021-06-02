Paige obit

Shirley Ann Paige, age 56 of Cottondale, passed from this life on May 31, 2021 at her residence.

Shirley was born on March 18, 1965 in Hollywood, Florida to Robert Paige and Julia Howell Paige. Shirley was a gifted baker and cook and used her gifts to bless those in her community that were in need. She also relished spending time in the outdoors riding four wheelers and enjoying nature. Shirley enjoyed dancing and loved animals, particularly her beloved dog Lil’ Annie. Of all the joys in her life, her family was her greatest love, especially her grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother: Wayne Paige; sisters: Sheila Corbin and Theresa Paige.

She is survived by her children: Ashleigh Bray of Chipley, Florida, Christopher Walley of Chipley, Florida; fiancé: Donald Ray Kent of Cottondale, Florida; brothers: David Paige and wife Tina of Orlando, Florida, Kenneth Robertson Jr. of Georgia; sisters: Regina Seaton and husband William of Marianna, Florida, Shelby Gay of Kynesville, Florida, Gladys Robertson of Georgia; grandchildren: Nevaeh Bray and Adex Bray; nieces and nephews: Kayleigh, Kendall, Kameron, Keahan, Kayla, Amanda, Jennifer, and Jeremy.

A graveside funeral service will be held 5PM Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Salem Free Will Baptist Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. Mark Blaylock officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 3:30-4:30PM Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.