Ottenschot obit

John Patrick Ottenschot, age 77, of Marianna, FL, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at his residence.

John was the first of seven children born in Cortland, NY, to the late Leonard Ottenschot and Elizabeth (Betsy) Quinn on June 11, 1943.

He was the grandson of George John Ottenschot and Dina (Van Beek) Ottenschot who came to American from Holland in 1910 and established the Ottenschot Farm in Homer, New York. He was also the grandson of Patrick Quinn and Annie (Lawlor) Quinn who came to America from Ireland in 1914 and lived in Cortland, New York.

He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Cortland, New York while residing with his Grandma Quinn. Besides excelling in football and basketball, John was an honorary student and altar boy. He graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. John earned his Certified Public Accountant license from New York State and worked as a CPA for many years.

In his younger years, John worked on the Ottenschot Farm. One of his pastimes was a caddy and golfer at the Cortland Country Club. He enjoyed gardening, volunteering at several charity organizations, and traveling. He was employed at Grand Union, Price Waterhouse, Paul Trinity, Alcoa Power, and other large companies in the South. He retired in Marianna, FL.

John was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Ottenschot.

Survivors include his siblings Martin, Anna, Jean, Thomas, and Rosemary. His greatest legacy are his children: Mark, Kim Kendrick, Ruth Caswell, and Lisa Newman. John’s loving family also consisted of several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

No local services are planned at this time. John will be interred in Riverside Cemetery in Whitney Point, NY at a later date.

Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.