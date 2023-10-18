Oscar Allen “Buck” Buchanan Jr. Obit

Oscar Allen “Buck” Buchanan Jr., age 105, passed from this life Sunday, October 15, 2023 at his home. He was born in West Bay, Florida on June 3, 1918 to Oscar Allen Buchanan Sr. and Maudie Leander “Sowell” Buchanan. Buck was a WWII Veteran and retired from the FDOT as an engineer.

After 35 years, he retired from FDOT where he was a Registered Land Surveyor and a Registered Professional Engineer. After retiring, he became an engineering consultant and help start the firm of Buchanan and Harper. He enjoyed fishing and hunting but his true passion was yard work. He was active in church and served in every capacity available to laymen. He owes it God for each and every accomplishment he attained throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wives; Juanita “Sasnett” Buchanan and Jean “Kessel” Buchanan, and his siblings.

Buck is survived by his son; Fred Buchanan, his daughter; Connie Buchanan Shuller, four grandchildren four and four great grandchildren. He is also survived six step children, 16 step-children, and 27 step-great grand children of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

His Memorial Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 19, 2023 at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held 10:00 A.M. before the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the The West Bay Advent Christian Church the Youth Ministry of the Chipley First Methodist Church.

