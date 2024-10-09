Orville George Bremer Obit

Orville George Bremer, 87 of Cottondale, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 8, 2024 at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama.

Orville was born on March 9, 1937 in Murray County, Minnesota to George and Elizabeth Gerdes Bremer. He had been a resident of Florida since 1978, moving from Minnesota, and he owned and operated Bremer Dairy up until his retirement in 2007. Orville served his country in the United States Army National Guard and he enjoyed water skiing, boating, and being outdoors. Orville was a faithful member of Grace Assembly of God Church in Chipley and loved his church family dearly. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Elizabeth Bremer; two sisters: Carole Cassens and Margene McDonald.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Kathy Bremer of Cottondale, Florida; two sons: Doyle Bremer and wife Cindy of Wewahitchka, Florida, David Bremer and wife Terri of Tallahassee, Florida; two daughters: Debby Long of Chipley, Florida, Deanna Hutchison and husband Kirk of Tallahassee, Florida; two brothers: George Bremer and wife Mary of Miami, Florida, Norbert Bremer and wife Sallee of Ovoco, Minnesota; nine grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 2PM Friday, October 11, 2024 at Grace Assembly of God in Chipley, Florida with Pastor Dallas Pettis officiating. Interment will follow in Cottondale Assembly of God Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in his honor to Grace Assembly of God Church.