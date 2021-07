Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity’s #OnSiteSaturday moves to Chipley this Saturday. From 8 am to noon, volunteers will work alongside Chipola Habitat staff to remove and replace the gazebo at the Chipley Farmer’s Market. Anyone interested in volunteering can register in advance by visiting ChipolaHabitat.org, Volunteerhub.com or by calling Habitat for Humanity at 850-482-2187, ext. 100. Volunteers can also sign up on the day of the event.