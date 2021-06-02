Olson obit

Dennis Charles Olson, age 84, of Marianna, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2021 at his residence.

Dennis was born July 18, 1932 to the late Henry and Mabel Reich Olson in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Dennis was a longtime resident of Jackson County for over 40 years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force before becoming an ordained minister through the Florida Baptist Association and a home inspector by trade. Dennis loved the Lord and was a member of Alford Baptist Church. In his free time, he enjoying fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry O. Olson and Mabel Reich Olson; wife, Trudie Olson; and step son, Roy Kay.

Dennis was survived by his sons, Dean Olson of Dallas, GA, and David Olson of Lithia Springs, GA; sister, Sharon Boswell; grandchildren, Steven Kay, Jason Kay, Stephanie Kay, and Benjamin Harris; and his great grandchildren, Jaeden Kay, Bently Harris, and Paisley Harris.

A memorial service will be at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.