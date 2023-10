October 9, 2023 Regular Board Meeting

All items passed at the meeting.

The Board recognized the following:

Recognition of Special Olympics

WAVE students who attended the State of Florida Special Olympics in Orlando were recognized

Cycling :

Cody Baker – Cycling 50 Meter Walk, Silver Medal (2nd Place), Tennis Ball Throw Silver Medal (2nd Place) (only student present)

Connor O’Quinn – Silver Medal (2nd Place) 1 Kilometer Time Trials, 5th Place 2 Kilometer Time Trials

Jeffrey O’Quinn – Gold Medal (1st Place) 1 Kilometer Time Trials, 4th Place 2 Kilometer Time Trials

Miranda Otto – 100 Meter Walk Silver Medal (2nd place) – Softball Ball Throw, Silver Medal (2nd Place)

Safaeara Toole – Bronze Medal (3rd Place), 1 Kilometer Time Trial, 4th Place 2 Kilometer Time Trials

Coach Amos Spires was recognized for being selected as the State of Florida’s “2023 Special Olympics Coach of the Year” and Cody Baker the “2023 Athlete of the Year”.

Coach Spires presented Superintendent Joseph Taylor with a T-shirt in support of Special Olympics.

Vernon Middle School Recognized two students who are Published Artists :

Kindel Whitaker, Grade 7, and Nylah Brown, Grade 9

Chipley High School’s National Recognition Awardees :

Chipley High School Recognition of College Board National Rural and Small Town Awardees

Megan Shipes and Asher Holt

Recognition of FSA and FSAA Perfect Score Students :

Kate Smith Elementary School

Finn Horton, Grade 4 FAST ELA Reading Assessment

Hayden Kersey, Grade 4 FAST Mathematics Assessment

Joshua Martin, Grade 4 FAST Mathematics Assessment

Jackson Scurlock, Grade 4 FAST Mathematics Assessment

Jaxson Tully, Grade 4 FAST Mathematics Assessment

Vernon Elementary School

Brooklyn Ector, Grade 4 FAST Mathematics Assessment

Ethan Chestnut, Grade 5 FAST Mathematics Assessment

Ethan Simmons, FSAA Grade 5 Science Assessment

Roulhac Middle School

Joshua Castells, Civics EOC Assessment

Chailert Egan, Grade 8 FAST Mathematics Assessment

William Laursen, Grade 7 FAST ELA Reading Assessment

William, Laursen, Grade 8 FAST Mathematics Assessment

Grayson Martin, Civics EOC Assessment

Grayson Martin, Grade 8 FAST Mathematics Assessment

Tatum Register, Civics EOC Assessment

Chipley High School

Erykah Green, FSAA Biology 1 EOC Assessment

Kailee Kersey, Biology 1 EOC Assessment

Max Martin, Grade 10 FAST ELA Reading Assessment

Vernon High School

Emily Tice, FSAA Biology 1 EOC Assessment

WAVE

Mandolin Brigham, FSAA Grade 5 Science Assessment

Israel Sosa, FSAA U.S. History EOC Assessment