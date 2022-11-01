Oceil L. Pate “Shirley” Obit

Oceil L. Pate “Shirley” 83, of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord at her home on October 31, 2022.

Shirley was born on October 22, 1939 in Chipley, Florida to Andrew Bud Suggs and Ezella Mason. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was a member of Holmes Creek Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida. Shirley owned and operated Chipley Florist for 50 plus years and served as a member of the State Committeewoman for the Republican Party. Most of all, she loved her family and friends dearly and will be sorely missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Sydney Joel Pate.

She is survived by her son: Clint Pate (Alice) of Graceville, Florida; daughter: Rita Ventry (Frank) of Quincy, Florida; brother: Jimmy Suggs of Bainbridge, GA, Jetty Mae Suggs of Milledgeville, GA; grandchildren: Anthony Pate (Alyssa), Hannah O’steen (Shannon), Hunter Ventry; great grandchildren: Landon O’steen, Brantlee Pate, Makayla O’steen, Ashlyn O’steen, Gentry Pate, Beau Pate.

Funeral service will be held 10 AM Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Holmes Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Doug Hogg officiating. Interment will follow in Glenwood cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

Family will receive friends for visitation 6-7 Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Obert Funeral Home.