Nowell obit

Charles L. “Butch” Nowell, 74, of Greenwood, Florida, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Southeast Health Medical Center following a sudden illness.

Butch was born in Houston County, Alabama, on May 10, 1947, to the late Luther and Beatrice Blaylock Nowell. He was an Ag Assistant with the University of Florida NFREC Beef Unit in Greenwood for the past 18 years. Butch sure did enjoy the 4 F’s, Family, Farming, Fishing and Flea markets!

A Celebration of His Life will be 11 a.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Bro. John Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in Madrid City Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday 10 a.m. until time of the service.

Butch is survived by his beloved wife Karron “Mickie” Nowell, Greenwood, two daughters: Denise Hider (Bobby), Slocomb, AL, Teresa Walker (Clay), Graceville, one son, Douglas “Doug” Nowell (Christina), Greenwood, four grandchildren: Makayla McCallister (Derrick), Danielle Whitehead (Randy), Jennifer Connor (Jeffrey), Caylum Walker, nine great grandchildren, two sisters: Blonnie Barber, Ruskin, FL, Jean Rau, Nashville, TN, several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.