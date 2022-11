November 11, 2022 Veterans Day, Washington County Schools honored those who have dedicated their lives to the service of their country. This day offers us a moment to reflect on America’s servicemembers. We commemorate all the brave men and women who have served this nation. Thank you for your service to this great country!

Happy Veterans Day,11-11-2022 to all of those who have served.

Thank you for showing the way and being our mentors.