Northwest Florida Reception Center Takes Second Place in Regional K9 Tracking Event

BRISTOL, Fla. — K9 tracking teams from 14 Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) correctional institutions gathered from across the panhandle to exhibit their superior tracking abilities in Bristol, Florida.

The training included various day and night events focused on tracking human scent, conditioning for rough terrain, and distance progression for K9 tracking teams. The rigorous training of officers and their K9 partners allows the institutional teams to remain valuable assets to local law enforcement and help keep their local communities safe.

“I am immensely proud of our K9 teams and their hard work behind the scenes in preparing to assist emergency calls in our communities,” said Florida Department of Corrections Region I Director of Institutions Angela Gordon. “Our officers’ dedication and commitment to crafting their skills correlates to real lives saved in the community.”

The Florida Department of Corrections prioritizes public safety. The K9 tracking teams are tasked with pursuing escaped inmates; however, such instances have become infrequent in modern times. As a result, these teams are often deployed within communities to aid local law enforcement in capturing dangerous fugitives and finding missing children and vulnerable adults. Since January 2023, Region I’s K9 tracking teams have responded to 266 calls, assisted with 49 fugitive apprehensions, and located 16 missing and vulnerable persons.

Congratulations to the following Region I K9 tracking teams for their placement:

First Place Franklin Correctional Institution (Carrabelle)

Second Place Northwest Florida Reception Center (Chipley)

Third Place Calhoun Correctional Institution (Blountstown)