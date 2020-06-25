Norris obit

Donna J. Norris, 83, of Marianna, Florida passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard.

Donna, the youngest of eleven children, was born to Curly and Garnet Blankenship on August 29, 1936 in Holden, West Virginia. She was a cosmetologist for many years and attended St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Marianna until her health declined.

She was a beautiful resident at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard in Marianna. She will be missed by their staff and her office of Public Guardian family.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Kenneth Norris.

Mrs. Norris is survived by two daughters, Angela Snow Hill and Pamela Myers; six grandsons; the caring staff at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard and the staff at The Office of Public Guardian.

Graveside funeral services will be Wednesday, 10:00 AM July 1, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery with David Baldwin officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.