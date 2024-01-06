Norman Donald “Don” Barber Obit

Life on the Farm…

Daddy planted corn, soybeans, watermelons, cantelopes, butter beans, cream 8 and cream 40 peas along with other summer vegetables. Early to rise was what kept the farm running so smooth. A little lunch followed by a short “nap” was in the daily routine. Afternoon duties included working in the field, plowing the ground, planting crops and putting out hay for the cows to eat. Daddy, Uncle Doug and Dewayne would get the barn ready for the 2nd milking session. Those big ole Black and White Holstein were pretty good milking cows. Lessons were learned and hard work was found by looking at the calloused hands of the Barber men. If daddy could speak to us today, he would tell us all about the beautiful sights he is experiencing as he walks with Jesus. He would tell us to make provisions for our eternal home, and to serve God well by making Him Lord of our life.

Norman Donald “Don” Barber was born to Roy Douglas Barber and Eula Shores Barber on March 1, 1936. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Faye Broom Barber; his mother and father; his sister: Avalyn Gayle Barber; his brothers: Albert Douglas Barber, Paul Burton Barber, and William Blanford Barber; sisters in law: Evelyn Barber, Flora Barber and Colleen Miller Glaze; brothers in law: B.H. Miles and Woodrow Miller.

He is survived by Dewayne Barber and wife Vicki Barber, Donna Barber, D.J. Barber and wife Amanda Barber all from Cottondale. Joshua Barber from Atlanta, Trenton Barber, Kaynene Barber, Kyelan Barber, Thomas Barber and Angel Barber all from Cottondale. A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Norman “Don” Barber lived in Cottondale all his life. He was a dairy and crop farmer. He served Piney Grove Baptist as a deacon for many years. He worked at Piney Grove Baptist church for many years as custodian. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, spring and fall gardening. His gentle soul spoke volumes as he was a man of few words. He will be greatly missed. Special thanks to several of his nieces, his sister-in-law and special friends for their help and support during daddy’s illness. The family would like to thank Emerald Coast Hospice for their gentle care of our dad. Thanks to all who visited, sent cards and gave support during his battle with cancer. Don’s love was for the creator who made this beautiful earth. Whether in the Gulf fishing or fishing at the river, he was thankful for the opportunity of seeing God’s creative handiwork.

Funeral service will be held 11AM Thursday, January 11, 2024, Piney at Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service the church.