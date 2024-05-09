Nina Danelle Fuller Obit

Nina Danelle Fuller, age 60, of Bonifay, FL passed from this life on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay. She was born on August 9, 1963 in Fort Lauderdale, FL to the late James F. Fuller and Dana (Brown) Fuller.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Locastro and one son, Joseph James Fuller.

She is survived by her daughter, Dana Joann Perez and husband Abraham, one step daughter, Alexis Aronhalt, one brother, John Fuller, three sisters, Andrea Fuller, Cheryl Fuller, Lynne Fuller and three grandchildren, Jasmine Fuller, Alexander Burgos, Nathaniel Burgos.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

