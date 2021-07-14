Nielsen obit

Lucille Hatcher Nielsen, age 92, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Chipley.

She was born on March 16, 1928 in Abbeville, Alabama, to the late Lonnie and Ouida Pate. She was a long time resident of Marianna, moving from Lake Wales, FL. Lucille was an amazing cook and an avid seamstress. She enjoyed reading, singing in church, and taking care of her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands Jack Hatcher and Don Nielsen; sons, Mike Hatcher and Roger Nielsen; two sisters, Evelyn and Jean; as well as one brother, Terry.

Lucille is survived by her daughter, Claire Bush and husband, John; two daughter-in-law’s, Pam Hatcher and Margo Nielsen; two sisters, Bert Studdard and Annette Roberts and husband, Fred; grandchildren, Summer Hatcher, Steven Hatcher and wife, Michelle, and Jennifer Nielsen-Tyson. She is also survived by two great grandchildren, Sierra Hatch and Jack Tyson; three great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Lucille will be 2 P.M. Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.