Nichole Ussery named chief nursing officer

The Administration of Jackson Hospital announces Nichole Ussery, BSN, RN of Cottondale as the Chief Nursing Officer as of May 1, 2021. Mrs. Ussery assumes the role as Chief Nursing Officer after most recently holding the position of Senior Vice President of Quality/Risk Management/Education.

Mrs. Ussery has been with Jackson Hospital for over 18 years where she has been a valuable member of the clinical staff in various capacities. She graduated from Chipola College with her RN degree and furthered her education at South University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Mrs. Ussery is married to James Ussery and they have two boys, Dillon, 24 and Devon, 19. When asked about being named Chief Nursing Officer at Jackson Hospital, Mrs. Ussery remarked, “I am honored to have been chosen for this position and I am excited to lead our clinical departments on our mission “To provide exceptional healthcare to every patient, every day”.