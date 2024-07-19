NFCH Back-to-School Donation Drive

Northwest Florida Community Hospital was proud to host a Back-to-School Donation Drive to support the students of Washington County.

NFCH extends its deepest gratitude to all partners involved, especially the Washington County School District, for their unwavering support. The success of this event would not have been possible without their collaborative spirit and commitment to the cause.

The overwhelming response from the community serves as a powerful reminder of what makes Washington County exceptional. The generosity, unity, and collective effort displayed during the donation drive reflect the core values that define this community.

As students embark on a new academic year, they do so with the knowledge that their community stands firmly behind them. NFCH is honored to be a part of such a compassionate and supportive community and looks forward to continuing this tradition of giving in the years to come. Washington County School District.