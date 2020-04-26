Newsom obit

Mr. Robert ‘Bobby’ Henry Newsom, age 61, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 25, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

He was born June 11, 1958 in Evergreen, Alabama to the late Edward Grimes Newsom and Agnes Allyne Taylor Newsom.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Nicki Newsom of Bonifay, FL; two step-daughters, Zoie Hodge and fiancé James McAlpin of Bonifay, FL and Raina Wood of Graceville, FL; one sister, Jacki Jackson and husband Gene of Bonifay, FL; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clyde and Jeanette Smith of Bonifay, FL; brother-in-law, Quent Smith and wife Susie of Bonifay, FL; sister-in-law, Wendy Nolen and husband Ken of Bonifay, FL; three step-grandsons, Aydan Tate, Jaxon Tate and Drexel Howell; nieces and nephews, Marnie Skipper and husband Jeff of Panama City Beach, FL, Missy Clemmons and husband Daniel ‘Mike’ of Wetumpka, AL, Caleb Smith and wife Kyndall of Orlando, FL, Somer Smith of Bonifay, FL, Sierra Smith of Bonifay, FL and Sam Nolen and fiancé Kaitlyn Miller of Bonifay, FL; great-nieces and great-nephews, Skip Skipper and wife Allison, Jordan Skipper, Reagan Clemmons, Evan Clemmons, Andie Jayne Smith and Jaxon Smith.

A graveside service with burial will be held at Red Hill Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.