News from the library

The Chipley Library has a drive-thru window.

You may be surprised to know that you can pick up books, movies, and more right at the window.

Simply pull in and visit your friendly librarian today!

FREE Meals for Kids

The Chipley Library is serving lunch and snack all summer long for kids 18 and under in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast.

Monday-Friday, 9am-1pm

Library Hours Will Resume on Monday, June 8th!

Limited library hours ENDS for Chipley, Vernon, and Sunny Hills starting on June 8th.

Due to the space constraints at the Wausau Library, it will continue to limit its hours to Monday and Thursday.

Kids Summer Program is online!

Summer Reading has gone online due to COVID-19.

Registration is available at wcplfl.beanstack.com or download the Beanstack app today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to start participating.

Check out our Facebook page for more details or call 850-638-1314 to speak to Mrs. Zedra or Mrs. Joy. Start imagining your story today!

COVID-19 Restrictions for In House Library Use

Per the governor’s executive order, public libraries may operate up to 50% capacity, provided that any components that have interactive functions or exhibits, including child play areas remain closed.

If you wish to visit the library in person, please be aware that in order to keep both library patrons and library staff safe, you will be asked to: