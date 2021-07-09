News from NFCH

Northwest Florida Community Hospital Welcomes Dr. Khaled Al-Farawi

Northwest Florida Community Hospital welcomes Khaled Al- Farawi, MD, specializing in pediatric medicine. Dr. Al- Farawi, is a Board Certified pediatrician.

Dr. Al-Farawi attended medical school at Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Sana’a University. He completed his pediatric residency program at Joan C. Edward School of Medicine – Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. After completion of his residency, Dr. Al-Farawi has practiced in Panama City and Bonifay serving these communities for the last four years. Having a servant’s heart, he spent some time working with Doctors Without Borders developing a passion and compassion for humanitarian aid.

Dr. Al- Farawi joined Dr. Bailey and Deborah Powell APRN on July 8th at Bailey Family Practice, and will continue to serve his patients at the Bonifay office Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. He will begin practicing in Chipley on Wednesday’s in the near future.

Dr. Al- Farawi stated, “As part of Northwest Florida Community Hospital, I look forward to growing my practice and continuing to provide high quality care to my current pediatric patients, as well as new patients from infancy to adulthood at Bailey Family Practice in Bonifay and Regional Pediatrics in Chipley.”

Northwest Florida Community Hospital, Chief Executive officer, Michael Kozar said, “We are thrilled to have Dr. Al-Farawi join our team. He is helping us meet our mission by providing innovative, accessible, and comprehensive healthcare close to home for our families.”

In order to schedule an appointment with Dr. Al- Farawi please call (850) 547-2209.

Northwest Florida Community Hospital’s Welcomes Spencer Smith PA-C, MBA

Concluding an extensive search Northwest Florida Community Hospital (NFCH), Chief Executive Officer, Michael Kozar is pleased to announce that Spencer Smith PA – C, MBA, will be the new Chief Operating Officer.

In this role Smith will oversee hospital operations and serve as an integral member of the administrative team. He brings a wealth of clinical experience and business acumen with a proven track record of leading service line growth and performance improvement initiatives. Smith has worked for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Southern Medical Group as a Physician Assistant since 2013. During his tenure with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, he was instrumental in establishing the Southern Medical Group Congestive Heart Failure Clinic as well as the Southern Medical Group Comprehensive Vascular Clinic. Smith also served Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare as a clinician in the hospital Urgent Care Center for a number of years.

Smith holds an undergraduate degree in Biological Sciences from Valdosta State University. He completed his physician assistant studies from Mercer University with a Master of Science in Medical Sciences and a Master’s in Business Administration from Florida State University.

“We look forward to Smith bringing his combination of clinical and business expertise to Northwest Florida Community Hospital helping us to continue to expand our mission of providing high quality healthcare and to continue the growth of our service lines to meet and exceed the needs of our community.”

Please join us in welcoming Smith, his wife Ashley, and their two children Evie and Fenn to our community. He is very excited to pursue his goals and looks forward to serving the community through NFCH.