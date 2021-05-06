New medical student housing part of effort to prepare rural health care workforce

Florida State University College of Medicine, in partnership with Jackson Hospital, Sunshine Health and Badcock Corporation will host an Open House to celebrate the first rural track housing program in Marianna, Florida.

One in five Americans live in a rural area, yet only 11% of physicians practice in these communities. The FSU College of Medicine educates and develops physicians who are responsive to community needs, especially through service in rural, minority and underserved populations. The FSU Rural Program offers students the opportunity to spend their third year of medical school integrated into a rural medical community, gaining an in-depth understanding of rural values and social disparities.

From 2005-2018, students training in Marianna secured housing on their own. When Hurricane Michael hit the Panhandle, FSU medical students were among those displaced. Jackson Hospital quickly stepped up and renovated a home adjacent to the hospital. Sunshine Health provided a significant amount of funding to furnish the home and Badcock offered deep discounts and gifts-in-kind to further support the efforts.

Among those participating in the Open House will be current medical students, FSU College of Medicine Dean John P. Fogarty, Senior Associate Dean Alma Littles, James Platt, CEO of Jackson Hospital and Craig Hansen with Sunshine Health

The open house will take place:

TUESDAY, MAY 11

6 P.M.

4255 6th AVENUE

MARIANNA, FLORIDA

Directions: From Highway 90 (also called Lafayette Street) turn north onto Guyton Street. Guyton will turn into 6th Street. Continue driving on 6th Street. Turn left on 6th Avenue and it is the last house on the left.